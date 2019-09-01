CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,295,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 544,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

