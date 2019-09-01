Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 4,003,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,372. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 267.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 551,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 33.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 290,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.