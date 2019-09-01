Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $36.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.16.

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 146,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.