Chesnara (LON:CSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.51. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of $422.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 7.43 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.31%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

