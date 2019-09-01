Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.74 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $1.04 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00221175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.01330234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

