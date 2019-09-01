CIBC Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$105.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$91.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.9499995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Adrian Fish sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.53, for a total transaction of C$32,672.25. Also, Director Philip Orsino acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$91.70 per share, with a total value of C$917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,877,500.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.