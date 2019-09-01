CIBC Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$7.00

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. Canopy Rivers has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.82.

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The venture capital firm reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Rivers will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

