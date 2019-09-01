Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.97. 1,481,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

