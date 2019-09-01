CIM Commercial Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 3rd (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 3rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 30th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $42.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.