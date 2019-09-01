Citigroup Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $186.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

