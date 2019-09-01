Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Holdings Trimmed by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Civeo makes up about 3.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 4.31% of Civeo worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Civeo by 310,972.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 603,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 105.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 651,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 334,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Civeo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 821,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

CVEO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 355,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Civeo Corp has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

