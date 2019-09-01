Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,912 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 13.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.37. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

