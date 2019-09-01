Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Sector Performer” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,450 ($18.95).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,579 ($20.63) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.44 ($20.27).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,289 ($16.84) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.07.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

