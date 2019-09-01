CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $63,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.29. 645,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $217.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,971.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,771 shares of company stock worth $15,398,375. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

