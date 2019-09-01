CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0037 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $736,570.00 and $62,996.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00223022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01331477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022662 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

