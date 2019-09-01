ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $1,057.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00819930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006435 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,493,835,365 coins and its circulating supply is 11,452,793,538 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

