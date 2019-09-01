Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

“We are initiating coverage of Commercial Vehicle Group, a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems and a full range of other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle markets.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CVGI stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 197,995 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

