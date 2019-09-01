Contrasting CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (NYSE:DBSDY)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CIT Group pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.27 billion 1.23 $447.10 million $4.04 10.54 DBS GRP HOLDING/S $13.36 billion 3.36 $4.13 billion $6.43 10.93

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBS GRP HOLDING/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CIT Group and DBS GRP HOLDING/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 DBS GRP HOLDING/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than DBS GRP HOLDING/S.

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 14.72% 9.02% 1.03% DBS GRP HOLDING/S 30.43% 11.57% 1.05%

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats CIT Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

