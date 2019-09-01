Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post $732.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $737.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTB. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 242,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

