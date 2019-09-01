Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,655 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,432. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,984,000 after buying an additional 387,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after buying an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.36 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

