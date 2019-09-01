Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) vs. 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Head to Head Comparison

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus 0 4 3 0 2.43 111 0 0 1 0 3.00

Covetrus currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Covetrus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than 111.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus $3.78 billion 0.39 $100.86 million N/A N/A 111 $259.76 million 0.83 -$55.28 million ($1.11) -2.39

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Profitability

This table compares Covetrus and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus N/A N/A N/A 111 -18.45% -39.18% -27.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Covetrus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covetrus beats 111 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

