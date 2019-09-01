COZ (COZ) Price Hits $0.22

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One COZ token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX. COZ has a market cap of $652.80 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COZ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00221497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.01326526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000402 BTC.

COZ Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr.

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.