Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $175.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,842 shares of company stock worth $47,256,086 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

