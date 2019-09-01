Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.75 ($5.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of CRST traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 347.20 ($4.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of $892.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

