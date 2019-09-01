Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $2.84 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00221150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01324893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00090292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

