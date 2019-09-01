Cryptopay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $794.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.31 or 0.04955614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,377 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.