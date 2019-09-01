CryptoPing (PING) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CryptoPing has a market cap of $130,322.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

