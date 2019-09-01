CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $78.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stephens cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

