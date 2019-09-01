Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $958.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.50. Dairy Crest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.50 ($8.11).

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

