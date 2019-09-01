Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Darden Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 178.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 174,173 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $814,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

