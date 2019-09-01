Data Transaction Token (XD) Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $148,555.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, IDAX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,711,106 tokens. Data Transaction Token's official website is www.scroll.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitinka, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

