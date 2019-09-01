Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

DFRG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of DFRG stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 237,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

