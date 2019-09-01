Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $2.09 million and $96,087.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00223639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.01335739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.