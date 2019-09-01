Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Down 7.7%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, 8,628,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,489,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.35.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 343.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 685.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 189,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

