Dent 1-Day Volume Tops $647,856.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns. Dent has a market cap of $33.82 million and $647,856.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, IDEX, FCoin, Binance, HitBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Coinrail, Allbit, BitForex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

