Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 452,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 451,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 337,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 71,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,851. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

