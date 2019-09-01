Digitex Futures Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $956,862.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01325612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,324,837 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

