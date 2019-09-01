Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Diodes’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,027,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 134,740 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

