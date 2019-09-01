Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 66.54% from the company’s previous close.

FCA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 2,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $827,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $1,256,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.