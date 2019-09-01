Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Now Covered by Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities started coverage on shares of Eden Research (LON:EDEN) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Eden Research stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Eden Research has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.92 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.46.

In related news, Chairman Lykele van der Broek bought 358,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10.94 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,219.90 ($51,247.75).

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

