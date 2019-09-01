Edgeless (EDG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,788.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1,788.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, ABCC, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

