eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $716,377.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,627 shares of company stock valued at $18,030,763 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. 1,258,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 1.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

