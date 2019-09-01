Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $13,435.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 999.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,376,490 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin, xBTCe, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.