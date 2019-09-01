Emphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,368.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $84,368.00 and $457.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Emphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

