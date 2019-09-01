Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Santander raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE E traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 121,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,926. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.