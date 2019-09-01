Enigma Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Mercatox and Huobi. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $232,564.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00824472 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance, AirSwap, Tidex, Mercatox, Kyber Network, ABCC, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.