Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.0733 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and COSS. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $56.88 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01338331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022009 BTC.

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,278,713 tokens. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, COSS, Liqui, AirSwap, Livecoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

