EnterCoin Trading 118% Higher This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $182,433.00 and $283.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.25 or 0.04843203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.