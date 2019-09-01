Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

