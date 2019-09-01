Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Erytech Pharma.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP remained flat at $$5.22 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.